'TMC is slipping out of Mamata Banerjee's hands'

11:46

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday claimed that a significant number of TMC leaders are seeking to distance themselves from the party's top leadership, amid reports of internal friction within the Trinamool Congress (TMC).



Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla alleged that nearly 60 TMC MLAs are now claiming to be the "real TMC" and are disgruntled with the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.



"60 TMC MLAs are claiming themselves to be the real TMC and are distancing themselves from Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. And now, even MPs have decided that they cannot continue with the TMC led by Abhishek Banerjee," Poonawalla said.



The BJP spokesperson further hit out at TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of "nepotism" and suggesting that her focus on her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, is causing the party to disintegrate.



"Mamata Banerjee is obsessed with her nephew. That is why the party is slipping out of her hands. She ought to prioritise the party over her nephew," he added.



Poonawalla's remarks come in the wake of recent statements made by TMC leader Kirti Azad, which have triggered a fresh war of words between the BJP and the TMC.



Earlier today, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader Kirti Azad dismissed a viral social media post claiming that a "separate group" of 20 TMC Members of Parliament is set to extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), calling it a "fake and fabricated" list floated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Taking to X, Kirti Azad claimed that the attempt to create a rift within the party has failed and asserted that several MPs mentioned in the list have already denied signing any such documents. -- ANI