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Tata Group units plan bond sales after year-long gap

Tue, 09 June 2026
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Two of India's Tata Group infrastructure units are set to return to the corporate bond market in the coming days, after more than 15 months, two merchant bankers said on Tuesday.

Indian corporate bond yields have eased after the Reserve Bank of India maintained key policy rates unchanged last week, providing some relief to the market.

Tata Steel is set to raise Rs.3,000 crore ($313.23 million) through a sale of five-year bonds, while Tata Projects, a real estate firm, could raise Rs.500 crore to Rs.1,000 crore through a combination of three-year and five-year papers.

"Both the companies have alerted merchant bankers, and are waiting for the rates to ease further before tapping the market," one of the bankers said.

-- Business Standard

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