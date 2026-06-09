Strategic patience exhausted: Iran on peace breach

15:42

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Iran and Israel have suspended their reciprocal military operations, temporarily reinstating a fragile, US-brokered ceasefire that originally took effect on April 8. The decision to halt hostilities on Monday followed intense international diplomatic intervention, coming on the heels of a sharp weekend escalation where both capitals exchanged direct missile and drone attacks for the first time in two months.



In an interview with ANI, Iran's Consul General in Mumbai, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, addressed the direct question of who first ruptured the volatile peace agreement between the two Middle Eastern adversaries, firmly pointing the finger at Tel Aviv.



"In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful. With respect to the violation of the ceasefire, if one follows global daily news, it is crystal clear who broke it. Based on the negotiations held in Pakistan, all parties were to halt hostilities across the entire front," Consul General Motlagh stated.



Elaborating further on the specific catalysts that derailed the previous understanding, the Iranian diplomat stressed that continuous cross-border aggression directed at America's regional partners ultimately exhausted Tehran's strategic patience. -- ANI