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Rupee rises 20 paise to close at 95.41 against US dollar

Tue, 09 June 2026
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The rupee appreciated 20 paise to close at 95.41 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as Brent crude oil prices and the US dollar index retreated from their elevated levels after a pause in US-Iran hostilities.

Forex traders said, besides the de-escalation of tensions in the West Asia war, likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India, positive domestic markets and easing US treasury yields supported the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.47, then touched an intraday high of 95.23 and a low of 95.67 against the US dollar.

The rupee finally ended the session at 95.41, registering a rise of 20 paise from its previous close.

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