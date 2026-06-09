Reservoir levels drop; Pune likely to get water on alternate days from June 15

22:03





Water cuts could be implemented in areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as well as the two cantonment boards, they said.





Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said the situation was reviewed at a meeting attended by leaders of various political parties and civic officials.





"Considering the delayed monsoon, the India Meteorological Department's forecast and a recommendation by the Water Resources Department to reduce Pune's water consumption by 15 per cent, it has been decided that alternate-day water supply is necessary," Nagpure told reporters.





Similar water rationing measures had been adopted in the past whenever delayed rainfall and low reservoir levels caused a concern, she said.





"Considering the delayed rainfall and the available dam stock, PMC will have to undertake water cuts. A decision in this regard will be taken shortly," said Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.





According to civic officials, the Water Resources Department has been advising PMC for the past two months to introduce water rationing. However, regular supply was continued as reservoir levels were considered adequate until early June.





Ram said the water department had submitted a proposal for alternate-day water supply last week.





As per official data, the total water storage in Khadakwasla, Bhama Askhed and Pawana dams stands at 10.48 TMC against their combined capacity of 46.49 TMC.





Civic authorities have appealed to residents to use water sparingly, repair leakages and avoid wastage. -- PTI

Pune city is likely to receive water supply on alternate days from June 15 as water levels in reservoirs supplying the city have dropped and rainfall is expected to be less than average, civic officials said on Tuesday.