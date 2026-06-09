HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rajesh Exports founder denies fund diversion in ACC Energy

Tue, 09 June 2026
Share:
14:33
image
Rajesh Exports Chairman Rajesh Mehta on Tuesday denied any fund diversion in its subsidiary ACC Energy and promoter-controlled Elest Ltd, saying Sebi has not understood the accounting entries, even as the company faces potential removal from the Rs 18,100-crore ACC Production-Linked Incentive scheme.

"First of all, the Sebi has made observations. That has to be put in the right place first. Point number two, there is zero diversion of funds. They have not understood the accounting entries," the Rajesh Exports founder told PTI.

The company is ready to clarify, he added.

The market regulator's June 3 interim order flagged a circular fund-routing scheme involving ACC Energy Storage and promoter-controlled Elest Pvt Ltd. After Elest acquired 49 per cent of ACC Energy in January 2025, it gave Rs 147 crore to the subsidiary, which returned Rs 112 crore on the same day. ACC Energy Storage also invested Rs 262 crore in Elest without disclosing valuation details.

The company's MD and CFO admitted that they were unaware of the transactions, according to the order.

Sebi concluded that the cross-holding arrangement diluted Rajesh Exports Ltd's (REL) stake in ACC Energy from 100 per cent to 51.05 per cent, alienating 48.95 per cent to Elest as a "device, scheme and artifice to mislead investors", violating related-party disclosure rules and constituting fraudulent trade practices. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TMC dissident MPs Dev, Maliah attend Suvendu's meet
LIVE! TMC dissident MPs Dev, Maliah attend Suvendu's meet

Mamata loyalists speak up, flay TMC rebels heading to BJP
Mamata loyalists speak up, flay TMC rebels heading to BJP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad have launched a scathing attack on rebel party MPs, accusing them of lacking political morality, maintaining links with the BJP, and abandoning party workers amidst alleged...

Mamata's crisis deepens as another TMC leader arrested
Mamata's crisis deepens as another TMC leader arrested

Trinamool Congress leader and former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation chairman, Sabyasachi Dutta, has been arrested in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation following a businessman's...

Khan Sir gets relief in Patna coaching centre firing case
Khan Sir gets relief in Patna coaching centre firing case

Popular educator Faisal Khan, widely known as 'Khan Sir', has received a significant interim relief as a Patna court stayed his arrest in a case involving alleged firing by his guards following the vandalism of his coaching institute.

Rediff Podcast: 'ISI Waits To Trap You'
Rediff Podcast: 'ISI Waits To Trap You'

Rana Banerji: Former R&AW officer on his days in Pakistan, and the nameless, faceless people who work in the shadows.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO