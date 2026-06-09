'Only Hormuz making US, Israel think twice before attack'

11:35

Assistant Professor of West Asian Studies at the University of Tehran, Elham Kadkhodaee, has said that Iran views the Strait of Hormuz as a strategic lever of deterrence aimed at ensuring that the United States and Israel 'think twice' before launching any attack on the country.



She said Tehran is seeking to strengthen this deterrence mechanism amid escalating tensions in West Asia, particularly in the backdrop of ongoing hostilities between Iran and Israel.



Speaking to ANI on Monday following a recent escalation involving intense rounds of attacks and counterattacks, Kadkhodaee described the situation as "predictable," citing developments in the region, particularly Israel's actions in Lebanon and broader regional tensions.



She claimed that violations of ceasefire understandings and strikes in sensitive areas, particularly in Lebanon, had pushed the situation towards further escalation.



"This round of escalation between Iran and Israel was very much predictable, given the way that Israel is acting and behaving inside Lebanon, because from the very beginning, Iran had stated that a kind of ceasefire on all fronts was what Iran was after. It was a kind of a prerequisite for entering negotiations with the United States," the assistant professor said.



"Israel has been continuously violating the ceasefire; it's actually been occupying big parts of southern Lebanon, but for it to just attack outright the Lebanese capital, Beirut, it's something else; it's like a real red line that Israel has crossed, and Iran is determined to demonstrate that when it stands by its words," she added.



Kadkhodaee described Tehran's core objective as ensuring security for its people as well as stability for allied regional actors, adding that maintaining deterrence remains central to Iran's strategy, particularly in preventing what she described as unchecked military actions by Israel and the United States.



"Iran wants to achieve security, guarantee security for its own people and also for the other civilians in the region, especially the countries that are allied with Iran and are resisting Israeli occupation and Israeli aggression. So, a big issue for Iran is maintaining deterrence, meaning that the Israelis and the Americans do not feel free to attack our country anytime they please," she said.



"A big part of why Iran is holding strong onto the Strait of Hormuz is that it's the only, it's one of the most important options that it has in terms of maintaining this kind of deterrence which Iran is trying to build and to make it grow stronger and stronger so whenever Israelis and Americans again think about attacking our country, they will think about it twice and they may make wiser decisions, hopefully," she added.



On public sentiment in Iran, Kadkhodaee claimed there is significant domestic support for the government's response to recent developments, stating that sections of the population view retaliatory actions as necessary for national and regional security.



Commenting on future developments, she said the trajectory of the conflict remains uncertain, alleging a lack of trust in US and Israeli commitments and further suggested that Israel's military actions are closely linked with American support and coordination. -- ANI