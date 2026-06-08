Netanyahu halts Iran strikes, warns of attack if....

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu/Ronen Zvulun/Pool/ Reuters





"At the moment, the fire has ceased, because after we struck the terror regime in Tehran, it stopped attacking us. If the terror regime in Iran makes the mistake of attacking us again, we will respond with force," Netanyahu stated. -- ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Monday that Israel has halted its military strikes against Iran, marking a tense pause following a day of direct, high-intensity confrontation.Within less than 24 hours, the region saw missile barrages, retaliatory airstrikes, and the involvement of regional proxies, forcing world powers to scramble to prevent a broader regional war.While stopping short of declaring a formal ceasefire, Netanyahu emphasised that the military response concluded after Tehran ceased its own missile barrages on Israeli territory.In his first public remarks since the exchange of fire, the Israeli Prime Minister issued a stern warning to the leadership in Tehran.