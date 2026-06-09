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Nepal to reopen probe into royal palace massacre of 2001

Tue, 09 June 2026
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Nepal government on Tuesday announced that it would reopen files related to the royal massacre of 2001, in which the entire family of then-king Birendra Shah was killed.

Home Minister Sudan Gurung made the announcement soon after assuming office.

On June 1, 2001, all family members of king Shah, including queen Aishwarya, were killed by then crown prince Dipendra at the Narayanhiti Royal Palace during a Friday dinner party.

An official probe commission had in its report said that Dipendra, under the influence of alcohol, reportedly killed his father, mother, brother, sister and other family members before killing himself.

The probe commission's report was dismissed by many at that time.

Gurung, after reassuming office, said all previous investigation files related to the incident would be reopened as part of the renewed probe.

Gurung had stepped down from the cabinet following allegations of financial irregularities and illegal asset accumulation. However, a government-formed probe committee gave him a clean chit, clearing the way for his reappointment.  -- PTI

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