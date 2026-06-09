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Natarajan's nomination: Cong delegation to meet EC

Tue, 09 June 2026
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A Congress delegation is likely to meet the Election Commission on Wednesday over the rejection of party candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination for the June 18 Rajya Sabha polls.

Poll authority officials said a Congress delegation is likely to meet the EC top brass over the issue.

The upcoming elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh took a dramatic turn in Bhopal on Tuesday, as the nomination of Natarajan was rejected on charges of concealing information about a case in her affidavit.

"The returning officer has rejected Natarajan's nomination on the grounds of hiding information about a case," an MP Assembly official told PTI.

A complaint was submitted by the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate Mahesh Kewat to the returning officer, alleging that Natarajan deliberately hid information about a case filed against her in Telangana.

Sanket Gupta, the lawyer representing Kewat, told reporters that a criminal case is pending against Natarajan in a Telangana court, which has not been mentioned in her affidavit.  -- PTI

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