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Mom strangles baby, tries to pass death off as illness

Tue, 09 June 2026
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A woman was arrested in Meerut on Tuesday for allegedly killing her seven-month-old son and later attempting to pass it off death due to illness, police said.

According to police, Amit, a resident of Murlipur village, alleged that his wife Meenakshi strangled their infant son, Rudransh, when she was alone at home on May 30, and then misled the family by claiming the child had fallen ill and died.

The infant was subsequently buried at the village cremation ground, they said.

The police said the matter surfaced after Amit, who had been away from home at the time of the child's death, received information that the baby had been unwell before his death. However, suspicions arose later amid ongoing marital discord between the couple.

Amit alleged he and his wife had frequent disputes over her activities and her suspected relationship with another man.

In his complaint, Amit further stated that he later checked his wife's mobile phone call records and found she had been in regular contact with a man and claimed that during a confrontation over the issue, Meenakshi allegedly admitted to killing the infant.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said a case was registered at Mundali police station on Monday based on the complaint.

"During questioning, the accused woman confessed to the crime and stated that she took the step in an attempt to gain the sympathy of her husband and in-laws and to end domestic discord," Kumar said.

Police have arrested Meenakshi, and further legal proceedings are underway. Investigators are also probing other aspects of the case. PTI

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