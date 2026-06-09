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Market snaps two-day losing streak; Sensex gains 400 pts

Tue, 09 June 2026
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty found firmer ground on Tuesday after sliding for the past two sessions, propelled by intense buying in banking and financial stocks amid a recovery in global markets and easing crude prices.

Signs of easing tensions in West Asia added to markets' optimism, but unrelenting foreign fund outflows capped the gains, traders said.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 394.50 points, or 0.54 per cent, to settle at 73,918.76.

During the day, it jumped 511.15 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 74,035.41.

A total of 2,782 stocks advanced, while 1,423 declined and 193 remained unchanged on the BSE.

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