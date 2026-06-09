Market snaps two-day losing streak; Sensex gains 400 pts

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty found firmer ground on Tuesday after sliding for the past two sessions, propelled by intense buying in banking and financial stocks amid a recovery in global markets and easing crude prices.
Signs of easing tensions in West Asia added to markets' optimism, but unrelenting foreign fund outflows capped the gains, traders said.
In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 394.50 points, or 0.54 per cent, to settle at 73,918.76.
During the day, it jumped 511.15 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 74,035.41.
A total of 2,782 stocks advanced, while 1,423 declined and 193 remained unchanged on the BSE.