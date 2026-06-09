HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mamata to meet Sonia in Delhi today

Tue, 09 June 2026
Share:
15:23
image
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to meet Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 10 Janpath in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, sources have said.

According to sources, the meeting is expected to take place at around 4 pm.

The meeting comes a day after senior leaders of the INDIA bloc convened in the national capital to discuss a range of political and national issues.

Both Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee were present at the high-profile meeting of the INDIA bloc, which was attended by representatives of 25 political parties. The two leaders were seen sharing the stage and sitting alongside other key opposition figures.

A post on the social media account of the Trinamool Congress party read, "The smiles said what words could not...a bond strengthened through decades of dedicated service to the nation. Our Hon'ble Chairperson with Sonia Gandhi Ji, today in Delhi."

Mamata Banerjee's TMC lost the assembly election in West Bengal, ending her tenure as Chief Minister of the State.

Meanwhile, the INDIA-bloc meeting focused on issues including alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations, electoral roll revision, unemployment and price rise.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who chaired the meeting, said the alliance had unanimously decided to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities affecting students who appeared for NEET and CBSE examinations.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Strategic patience exhausted: Iran on peace breach
LIVE! Strategic patience exhausted: Iran on peace breach

Amid huge party split, TMC dissidents attend WB CM's meeting
Amid huge party split, TMC dissidents attend WB CM's meeting

Amid a significant split within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), two "dissident" MPs, June Maliah and Deepak Adhikari (Dev), along with an MLA, attended an administrative meeting chaired by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. This...

'Mamata's Life Is In Danger Inside Her Home'
'Mamata's Life Is In Danger Inside Her Home'

'Those who have drained Mamata Banerjee's blood -- they are the ones calling us traitors.'

Mamata loyalists speak up, flay TMC rebels heading to BJP
Mamata loyalists speak up, flay TMC rebels heading to BJP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad have launched a scathing attack on rebel party MPs, accusing them of lacking political morality, maintaining links with the BJP, and abandoning party workers amidst alleged...

Landmark feat: 'Breakthrough' in Zojila tunnel achieved
Landmark feat: 'Breakthrough' in Zojila tunnel achieved

The Zojila tunnel, a crucial infrastructure project connecting the Kashmir Valley to Ladakh, achieved a significant breakthrough, connecting its two ends and moving closer to providing all-weather connectivity, reducing travel time from...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO