Mamata to meet Sonia in Delhi today

15:23

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to meet Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 10 Janpath in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, sources have said.



According to sources, the meeting is expected to take place at around 4 pm.



The meeting comes a day after senior leaders of the INDIA bloc convened in the national capital to discuss a range of political and national issues.



Both Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee were present at the high-profile meeting of the INDIA bloc, which was attended by representatives of 25 political parties. The two leaders were seen sharing the stage and sitting alongside other key opposition figures.



A post on the social media account of the Trinamool Congress party read, "The smiles said what words could not...a bond strengthened through decades of dedicated service to the nation. Our Hon'ble Chairperson with Sonia Gandhi Ji, today in Delhi."



Mamata Banerjee's TMC lost the assembly election in West Bengal, ending her tenure as Chief Minister of the State.



Meanwhile, the INDIA-bloc meeting focused on issues including alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations, electoral roll revision, unemployment and price rise.



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who chaired the meeting, said the alliance had unanimously decided to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities affecting students who appeared for NEET and CBSE examinations.