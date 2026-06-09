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Lebanese army chief meets Asim Munir in Islamabad

Tue, 09 June 2026
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14:18
Pak army chief Asim Munir
Pak army chief Asim Munir
The Lebanese army chief on Tuesday met with his Pakistani counterpart Field Marshal Asim Munir, during which the two exchanged views on the evolving regional security situation.

The military's media affairs wing said in a statement that Lebanese armed forces' Commander-in-Chief General Rodolphe Haykal called on Chief of Defence Forces Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on "matters of mutual interest, evolving regional security environment, defence cooperation and prospects for enhancing bilateral military relations".

"The discussions focused on strengthening professional interactions, training cooperation and institutional linkages between the armed forces of the two countries," it stated.

Munir reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Lebanon and underscored the army's commitment to expanding defence collaboration with the Lebanese Armed Forces, the statement said.

The visit reflects the shared commitment of both armed forces to fostering closer military-to-military cooperation, the statement added. PTI

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