Karnataka minister tells RSS to keep registration documents ready

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Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge asked the saffron party to tell its "political superiors"-the RSS- to keep their registration documents ready.



He referred to the RSS as a 'body of individuals', accusing the Sangh and BJP of abusing and threatening him, citing a social media post by an individual.



In November 2025, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in a veiled response to Congress leaders criticising the Sangh for operating without registration, said the organisation is recognised as a body of individuals.



According to him, the IT department and courts have termed RSS a body of individuals and the organisation was exempted from income tax.



Taking to X, Priyank accused the BJP of using the RSS to abuse him and issue death threats.



"Dear @BJP4Karnataka, Why are you so worried? It has not even been 48 hours since I assumed office as Home Minister, yet your fear, anxiety, and distress are already evident. You have already begun using the RSS to abuse me and issue death threats against me. Do whatever you wish," he alleged in his post on Sunday. -- PTI