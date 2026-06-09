Judges hurting US: Trump on order scrapping H1-B visa fee

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Donald Trump. Pic: Reuters





"These judges are really giving us a hard time, really crazy. They are giving us a very, very hard time ... they're hurting our country very badly," Trump told reporters in New York after watching the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.





A federal judge in Massachusetts on Monday struck down the Trump administration's USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, which California and 19 other states had challenged.





Federal judge Leo Sorokin ruled that the USD 100,000 fee imposed by Trump for H-1B applications was unlawful because it lacked Congressional approval.





In September last year, Trump signed a proclamation adding the USD 100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications.





A White House spokesperson indicated that the order will be challenged in an appellate court.





"The H-1B programme has been abused for decades, and President Trump finally took action to fix it," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said.



"A federal judge in Washington already upheld a nearly identical order,

and the administration is confident this order will be reversed on

appeal," Rogers said.





-- Sagar Kulkarni/PTI

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised the federal court order striking down the USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee, saying such actions were hurting the country very badly.