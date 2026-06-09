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Judges hurting US: Trump on order scrapping H1-B visa fee

Tue, 09 June 2026
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18:43
Donald Trump. Pic: Reuters
Donald Trump. Pic: Reuters
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised the federal court order striking down the USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee, saying such actions were hurting the country very badly.

"These judges are really giving us a hard time, really crazy. They are giving us a very, very hard time ... they're hurting our country very badly," Trump told reporters in New York after watching the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

A federal judge in Massachusetts on Monday struck down the Trump administration's USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, which California and 19 other states had challenged.

Federal judge Leo Sorokin ruled that the USD 100,000 fee imposed by Trump for H-1B applications was unlawful because it lacked Congressional approval.

In September last year, Trump signed a proclamation adding the USD 100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications.

A White House spokesperson indicated that the order will be challenged in an appellate court.

"The H-1B programme has been abused for decades, and President Trump finally took action to fix it," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said.               

"A federal judge in Washington already upheld a nearly identical order, 
and the administration is confident this order will be reversed on 
appeal," Rogers said.

-- Sagar Kulkarni/PTI

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