Iran shot down US copter, we must respond: Trump

22:39

Trump made the remarks in a post on social media after the crew of the crashed Apache attack helicopter was rescued by an unmanned US military vessel.





The helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route that Iran has effectively closed amid its ongoing conflict with the US and Israel.

According to US military officials, the rescue marked the first known instance of an American drone boat carrying out a maritime rescue operation. Capt.





Tim Hawkins, spokesperson for United States Central Command, said the unmanned vessel located the two crew members in the water and transported them to safety after they had spent around two hours at sea.

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Iran of bringing down an American military helicopter near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and said the United States 'must' respond to the attack.The US military has not yet released further details about the circumstances surrounding the helicopter crash.