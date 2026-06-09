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Infosys defers hiring exams

Tue, 09 June 2026
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IT services major Infosys has deferred online hiring examinations and in-person evaluations for the roles of specialist programmer and digital systems engineer, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement comes in response to reports that the IT major paused assessments after detecting multiple instances of impersonation and candidate malpractice during the evaluation process.

Infosys said all affected candidates have been informed about the postponement. Revised schedules for assessments will be communicated to applicants once they are finalised.

'This deferment does not impact our hiring commitments, and we remain focused on identifying, hiring, and nurturing top talent,' the statement read. -- PTI

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