Hotel fire: Mattress shop owner say's he's been compensated

16:26

The gutted hotel at Malviya Nagar

The mattress trader who used goods from his shop to help rescue people during the deadly fire at a hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Tuesday said he has been compensated for his loss and appealed to people to extend assistance to families of the victims instead.



Riyazuddin Mansuri, whose shop is located near the hotel, said that his neighbours and well-wishers came forward to cover the losses he suffered after he pulled out mattresses and quilts from his store to help those trapped inside the building.



Mansuri and his son Arman had joined rescue efforts after being alerted about the fire. They spread mattresses outside the hotel to cushion occupants attempting to escape through windows as smoke engulfed the structure.



"My losses have been recovered. My shop will reopen in a few days," Mansuri said, urging people to help families of the fire victims.



Mohammad Afzal, another local resident involved in the rescue efforts, also appealed to people and authorities to direct financial assistance towards families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy, particularly those facing economic hardship.



Referring to one of the victims, Afzal said a young woman from Jharkhand who worked as a cleaner at the hotel had died in the fire. He urged that her family be compensated, as should others who may have lost their sole earning member.



"We request people to help such families. They need support more than anyone else," he said.



A fire at the Flourish Stay hotel in Malviya Nagar's Hauz Rani area last Tuesday killed 22 people, including 12 foreign nationals, and left several others injured. PTI