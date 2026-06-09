Guns N' Roses to perform in India

11:12

Rock band Guns N' Roses, known for notable tracks such as "November Rain" and "Welcome to the Jungle", is set to perform in India in November as a part of 2026 World Tour.



The band will visit the country for the second consecutive year after their 2025 performance in Mumbai. Guns N' Roses is set to have a concert in Bengaluru on November 14 and Guwahati on November 17. The event is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, according to a press release.



"Some bands have shaped the history of rock music in the way Guns N' Roses have, and their influence continues to resonate across generations of fans worldwide...Following the phenomenal response to their performances in India last year, we are thrilled to welcome them back for another unforgettable chapter in their journey with Indian audiences," Naman Pugalia, chief business officer of Live Events, BookMyShow, said in a statement. -- PTI