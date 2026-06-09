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'Firing on peaceful protesters in PoJK similar to Jallianwala Bagh'

Tue, 09 June 2026
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16:38
A mural of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre
A mural of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Former Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, S P Vaid, strongly condemned the violence in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), accusing Islamabad of using excessive force against civilians and peaceful protesters.

"The situation in PoJK is extremely serious. Many people have been killed and several others have been injured due to indiscriminate firing. According to reports, Pakistan Rangers, the Pakistan Army, and local police have opened fire, resulting in multiple casualties," Vaid said.

He asserted that the ongoing unrest has exposed Pakistan's "false narrative" on Jammu and Kashmir, arguing that the people of PoJK themselves are now challenging Islamabad's policies.

"The firing on peaceful protesters is similar to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre," Vaid said, claiming that citizens demanding their rights were met with bullets instead of dialogue.

He further alleged that Pakistan has never genuinely cared for the welfare of Kashmiris and has repeatedly used force to suppress dissent.

Vaid claimed that the protesters were seeking basic necessities, including food, flour, and other essential services.

"Instead of addressing their demands, Pakistan is declaring ordinary people terrorists," he said. --- ANI

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