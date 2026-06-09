'Fake news': Kirti Azad on 20 rebel TMC MPs backing NDA

09:18

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader Kirti Azad on Tuesday dismissed a viral social media post claiming that a "separate group" of 20 TMC Members of Parliament is set to extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), calling it a "fake and fabricated" list floated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Taking to X, Kirti Azad claimed that the attempt to create a rift within the party has failed and asserted that several MPs mentioned in the list have already denied signing any such documents.



"This fake and fabricated list has been floated by the BJP. Six out of these have categorically denied having signed on any documents/papers. Operation Lotus has failed. Amit Shah has failed," Azad wrote on X.



A viral graphic circulating on social media has claimed that a "separate group" of 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament is set to extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.



The claim, which has surfaced amid the ongoing political developments in the national capital, lists several prominent TMC leaders and newly elected MPs. According to the viral image, the group allegedly includes Kakoli Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, Partha Bhowmick, Pratima Mondal, Bapi Halder, Mala Roy, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Prasun Banerjee, June Malia, Sharmila Sarkar, Asit Kumar Mal, Mitali Bag, Deepak Adhikari (Dev), Kalipada Soren, Arup Chakraborty, Yusuf Pathan, Rachna Banerjee, Abu Taher Khan, and Saugata Roy.



It is claimed in the circulating post that these 20 lawmakers have formed a distinct faction within the Mamata Banerjee-led party to back the NDA government.



However, there has been no official confirmation from any of the mentioned leaders or the TMC leadership regarding such a move. -- ANI