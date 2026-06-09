'Crazy!': Trump slams freeze on $100,000 H-1B fee

12:30

US President Donald Trump has lambasted federal judges after a court invalidated his administration's implementation of a USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas, describing the judicial decisions as "crazy".



The court had previously ruled that the steep financial levy constituted an unlawful tax that lacked proper authorisation from the US Congress.



The US President offered these assessments while speaking to reporters whilst departing New York after attending the NBA Finals match between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.



"These federal judges are really giving us a hard time. It's really crazy what's going on with the court system... They're hurting our country very badly," he said.



A chorus of US lawmakers from across the political spectrum has come out in support of the federal court order dismantling the proposed visa application fee, even as the White House prepares to challenge the judicial setback in the appeals court.



Breaking ranks with the executive branch, several Republican lawmakers backed the decision by shifting the spotlight away from the information technology sector and focusing instead on how the massive financial penalty would cripple healthcare systems and educational institutions in remote regions.



These conservative representatives pointed out that employers in rural areas depend heavily on international professionals to fill severe staffing voids. -- ANI