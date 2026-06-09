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Cops save man in 8 mins after suicide alert on Instagram

Tue, 09 June 2026
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A 25-year-old man's life was saved after Meerut Police acted on a suicide alert received from Meta following an Instagram post, reaching him within eight minutes and getting him admitted to a hospital, officials have said.

The incident came to light under the coordination mechanism between the Uttar Pradesh Police and Meta, which flags posts indicating possible self-harm and shares alerts with authorities.

According to a police statement issued on Monday, the youth, a resident of Sardhana area in Meerut, had posted a video on Instagram on June 7 in which he appeared to be consuming a white-coloured liquid. The video carried the message, "Ab tum khush rehna apni life mein (Now you stay happy in your life)".

Police said Meta sent a suicide alert regarding the post to the Social Media Centre at the police headquarters at 6.53 pm. Acting on the directions of the Director General of Police, the centre immediately informed Meerut Police based on the available mobile number and location details.

Under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Sardhana police reached the youth's residence and found his condition critical. A bottle containing a suspected liquid substance was also found near him, officials said.

Police personnel, with the help of family members, rushed him to a nearby hospital where his condition improved after treatment.

During questioning, the youth said he was under stress and depression following the end of a relationship, which led him to attempt the extreme step.

Police said counselling was provided to the youth and his family members and necessary guidance was given.

The Uttar Pradesh Police said that under the coordination mechanism with Meta, operational since 2022, information about suicide-related posts on Facebook and Instagram is shared with police for immediate intervention.

From January 1, 2023, to May 31, 2026, the police said, action on such alerts has helped save the lives of 3,011 people across Uttar Pradesh. PTI

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