HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cong's Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination rejected

Tue, 09 June 2026
Share:
19:24
Pic: Courtesy @Manikrao_INC/X
Pic: Courtesy @Manikrao_INC/X
The upcoming elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh took a dramatic turn on Tuesday with the nomination of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan being rejected on charges of concealing information about a case in the affidavit.

"Natarajan's nomination has been rejected by the Returning Officer on the grounds of hiding information about a case," an MP assembly official told PTI.

A complaint was submitted by BJP candidate Mahesh Kewat, contesting the third Rajya Sabha seat, to the Returning Officer alleging that Natarajan deliberately hid information about a case filed against her in Telangana.

Sanket Gupta, the lawyer representing Kewat, told reporters that a criminal case is pending against Natarajan in a Telangana court and is not mentioned in the affidavit.

He said the Returning Officer has rejected her nomination on this basis.

"This information has been deliberately concealed. According to Supreme Court guidelines, you are required to provide this information in the affidavit. Kewat had filed an objection to Natarajan's candidacy under this same provision," he added.

He claimed several other deficiencies were found in the nomination.

Congress's Madhya Pradesh in-charge, Harish Chaudhary, claimed that no case had been filed against Natarajan and that the BJP is bringing up such cases to harass her.

He said Natarajan had received a show-cause notice from the court, and it was not necessary to mention it in the affidavit.

He said the Election Commission's instructions are clear that information must be provided in the nomination when a case is filed, not upon receiving a notice.

"Technically, Natarajan's nomination cannot be rejected," Chaudhary added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Judges hurting US: Trump on order scrapping H1-B visa fee
LIVE! Judges hurting US: Trump on order scrapping H1-B visa fee

CID team reaches Mamata's home in forged-signature case
CID team reaches Mamata's home in forged-signature case

A CID team visited the Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s central office in Kolkata as part of an investigation into alleged forged signatures of MLAs. The controversy, which involves a proposal for the Leader of Opposition, has triggered an...

'Mamata's Life Is In Danger Inside Her Home'
'Mamata's Life Is In Danger Inside Her Home'

'Those who have drained Mamata Banerjee's blood -- they are the ones calling us traitors.'

Deaths reported in crack down on protesters in PoJK
Deaths reported in crack down on protesters in PoJK

Tensions are escalating in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) following violent clashes between Pakistani security forces and protestors, resulting in civilian deaths and a communications blackout. The situation has drawn...

ED summons Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter for questioning
ED summons Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter for questioning

The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in CMRL's financial transactions and its links with Veena's now-defunct company Exalogic Solutions Private Limited.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO