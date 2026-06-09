'Bibi, you better be careful': Trump warns Netanyahu

08:40

United States President Donald Trump has cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel risks international isolation if it resumes extensive military operations against Iran, following a volatile 24-hour period of escalating cross-border hostilities.



Detailing his conversation with the Israeli Prime Minister, Trump told Axios, "I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon.'"



The warning highlights the US President's mounting anxieties that renewed combat could sabotage ongoing attempts to broker a diplomatic accord with Iran and pull the US further into a regional war.



The friction intensified after Israel launched strikes against Hezbollah-linked targets in Beirut, a move that prompted a retaliatory missile volley from Iran against Israel and stoked global anxieties over a full-scale regional conflict.



Trump, who has consistently advocated for a negotiated settlement with Iran, reportedly pressed Netanyahu to exercise restraint, asserting that a breakthrough in diplomatic talks could materialise within days.



According to US and Israeli officials cited by Axios, Trump is navigating a delicate diplomatic tightrope, balancing his acknowledgement of Israel's imperative to counter Iranian aggression with the fear that reciprocal attacks could spark an uncontrollable war.



Despite the reservations voiced by the US President, Netanyahu notified the White House that Israel would move forward with restricted operations, subsequently striking installations inside Iran, which provoked Tehran into launching another wave of missiles.



While the US military abstained from participating in the offensive operations, US defence officials confirmed that American assets assisted Israel in tracking and intercepting the incoming Iranian projectiles.



Amid the rapidly escalating crisis, Trump initiated another phone call with Netanyahu to pressure the Israeli leader into abandoning plans for a more expansive military offensive against Iran, with Israeli officials noting that Netanyahu ultimately consented to halt further action, provided Iran ceased its attacks.



Trump further indicated that multiple regional governments had reached out to him to advocate for strategic restraint, adding that Iranian officials had communicated via intermediaries their readiness to halt hostilities if Israel reciprocated. -- ANI