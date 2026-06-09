All weather Zojila Tunnel's final breakthrough complete

12:43

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari attended the symbolic excavation of the final wall of rock at the tunnel under the breakthrough ceremony of the world's longest bi-directional Zojila Tunnel today.



The Union Minister was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah.



During his visit, Nitin Gadkari received a technical briefing on the 13.15-kilometre Zoji-La Tunnel, a strategic infrastructure project designed to provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.



Ahead of the breakthrough ceremony, geotechnical expert Janak Singh Rathore congratulated the team for successfully constructing the massive high-altitude tunnel, describing the Zojila Tunnel as the world's highest and Asia's longest bi-directional road tunnel.



While discussing the benefits of the tunnel, Rathore noted that 50 per cent of the work on the tunnel is complete, with the remaining 50 per cent currently underway. He added that the target for the project's commissioning is set for 2028. -- ANI