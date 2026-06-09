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A book that resonates...

Tue, 09 June 2026
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Spotted in The New Yorker: The book cover of “Magadh” by Shrikant Verma, (translated by Rahul Soni).
The title of this collection, first published in 1984, and written by a central figure of the modernist Nayi Kavita (New Poetry) movement, refers to an ancient kingdom that looms large in Indian history and myth. Verma, who also served as a member of Parliament, renders Magadh as a place at once real and imaginary, lasting and lost—both a point of origin and an unreachable destination. The book circles political concerns that remain relevant today, including empire, caste prejudice, and the dangers of despotism and corruption. But in Soni’s careful translation, the repetitions and subtle variation of Verma’s poems also achieve a haunting, transcendental resonance.

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