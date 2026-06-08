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3 wagons of goods train derail near Kurukshetra station amid CM's event

Tue, 09 June 2026
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Three wagons of a goods train derailed near the Kurukshetra railway station in Haryana on Monday, when Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was present at the station to flag off a special train, officials said.

The goods train was coming from the Kaithal side when three of its wagons went off the tracks near the Kurukshetra railway station, they said.

The derailment caused significant damage to the wheels of the affected wagons, with one believed to have struck a railway electric pole, leading to disruptions in the overhead power supply system, the officials said.

Senior railway officials and technical teams rushed to the spot after the incident and launched a rescue and restoration operation. Railway employees inspected the tracks and the overhead equipment lines to assess the extent of the damage, the officials said.

Later, railway officials said the line has been cleared and a probe has been launched into the incident. PTI

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