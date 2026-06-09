24 Indian crew rescued after missile attack on merchant vessel

10:48

Twenty-four Indian crew members of a Palau-flagged merchant tanker have been rescued in coordination with Omani authorities, following a "missile attack" on the vessel off the coast of Oman, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said on Tuesday.



On June 8, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai, of the ICG received information about a missile attack on the tanker MT Marivex, while the vessel was anchored off Masirah, Oman, it said in a statement.



The vessel had a crew of 24 personnel, all Indian nationals. The information was relayed to MRCC by a relative of one of the crew members onboard, the ICG said.



Upon receiving the information, the MRCC coordinated closely with Omani authorities to ensure the successful rescue of the Indian seafarers following the missile attack, the statement said.



"Recognising the gravity of the situation and the immediate threat to the safety of the crew, MRCC Mumbai promptly established communication with the Oman Maritime Search and Rescue Centre (OMSC), and requested OMSC to assume the duties of Search Mission Coordinator (SMC) and render urgent assistance to the vessel and its crew," the Indian Coast Guard said.



Acting swiftly, OMSC initiated and coordinated the rescue operation by diverting a nearby vessel and deploying two rescue helicopters to the incident area, the ICG added. -- PTI