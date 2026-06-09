14 Kuki hostages released after a month in Manipur

21:02

Following continued ethic clashes and the resignation of then chief minister N Biren Singh, the state was placed under President's Rule on February 13, 2025.





It was lifted nearly a year later on February 4. -- PTI

Nearly a month after 14 Kuki individuals were abducted by armed groups in Manipur's Senapati district, all the hostages were released on Tuesday, an official said.Welcoming the safe release of the hostages as a positive and humanitarian step, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh made an appeal for renunciation of all forms of violence.The release of the 14, who were abducted last month following the killing of three church leaders in Kangpokpi district, was facilitated by the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the Naga community in Manipur, and other Senapati district-based civil society organisations."All of them were released safe and sound at the Senapati district headquarters in the presence of police and security forces," the official said.UNC president Ng Lorho said the hostages were set free following appeals by the central and state governments, church bodies and apex tribal organisation."Nagas are cultured people. We respect human rights. We also took into consideration the assurances made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Nagaland Chief Minister N Rio that the missing six Nagas would be traced," Lorho said.More than 50 people were abducted and held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts on May 13, hours after three church leaders were killed in an ambush in Kangpokpi district.Of them, 31 people have been released, including 12 Naga women from Konsakhul village and 16 Kukis from Kangpokpi district earlier. Two Salesian brothers had also been set free.Six Naga men, however, continued to be held hostage, and their whereabouts are not yet known.After discussions with all stakeholders, the UNC facilitated the safe release of all the 14 Kukis and handed them over to the district administration, police and security forces, Lorho said.One of the released men, Paotinkai Chongloi of Taphou Kuki village, said, "We were detained for 27 days under the Naga Village Guard. We were treated well and provided with good food."The chief minister lauded the Naga society for its role in securing the safe release of the hostages and termed this act 'a spirit of compassion, responsibility, and concern for human life'.Singh also stressed that the present crisis inflicts immense suffering on victims and their families and assured people that strict legal action would be taken against those involved and that justice would be served.According to officials, the 14 Kukis could have been set free on June 1, but the UNC had cancelled their scheduled release following disagreements with certain youth leaders and 'stakeholders' of the tribal community of the northeastern state which has been in the grip of violence for three years.At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since May 2023 due to ethnic violence in Manipur between the valley-based Meiteis and the Kukis who live in the hill districts.