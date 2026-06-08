HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Xi arrives in North Korea on first official visit in 7 years

Mon, 08 June 2026
Share:
11:52
image
China's President Xi Jinping on Monday arrived in Pyongyang to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Chinese Xinhua News Agency reported, adding that the two leaders will reaffirm the long-standing friendship between the two neighbouring countries, pledging further development of bilateral relations.

Xi's visit comes amidst Pyongyang's deepening military ties with Moscow. North Korea and Russia had signed a mutual defence pact during Putin's visit to Pyongyang in 2024.

The Chinese President's visit to North Korea also comes in the wake of a visit of US President Donald Trump to Beijing followed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Chinese capital city. It also comes amidst China's assertions that Japan is pursuing a "new militarism" policy, a claim that Tokyo has dismissed.

North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, who is general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, welcomed Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the airport today, as per Xinhua.

After walking down the airstairs, Xi and Kim shook hands.

Xi is on a two-day-long State Visit at the invitation Kim Jong-un. The visit is seen as a reciprocal visit to that of Kim, who was in Beijing in September 2025 to attend the military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin was also present at that event.

Meanwhile, Peng Liyuan, Cai Qi, director of the general office of the Communist Party's central committee, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi are accompanying Xi and his wife on the North Korea visit.

Ahead of his meeting today with North Korean leaders, in a signed article published on Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea, Xi stated that currently, relations between China and North Korea stand at a new historical starting point, facing new development opportunities and shouldering new missions of the times.

Xi, who is the general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that "China stands ready to work with the DPRK to steer bilateral relations from a strategic perspective, keep China-DPRK relations abreast of the times, and achieve greater development of the relationship."

Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is the official name of North Korea.

"The two sides should deepen strategic communication and firmly steer China-DPRK relations in the right direction," Xi wrote.

This year also marks the 65th anniversary of the China-North Korea Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No end to war: Israel strikes petrochemical plant in Iran
LIVE! No end to war: Israel strikes petrochemical plant in Iran

7.8 magnitude quake hits Philippines; 4 dead, over 200 injured
7.8 magnitude quake hits Philippines; 4 dead, over 200 injured

A powerful 7.8-magnitude offshore earthquake struck the southern Philippines, killing at least four people, injuring over 200, damaging buildings, and triggering tsunami warnings across parts of Southeast Asia.

'I call shots': Trump says Netanyahu has 'no choice' but...
'I call shots': Trump says Netanyahu has 'no choice' but...

"We're very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place," Trump told Fox News.

Iran, Israel trade strikes despite truce; raising war fears
Iran, Israel trade strikes despite truce; raising war fears

Tensions in West Asia have dramatically escalated as Israel launched targeted military operations against Iran, triggering widespread blasts across strategic cities, following earlier Iranian projectile attacks on Israel.

India vs Afg Test Updates: Suthar takes 6; India enforce follow-on
India vs Afg Test Updates: Suthar takes 6; India enforce follow-on

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO