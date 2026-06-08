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WHO unveils $518 million Ebola plan for Congo

Mon, 08 June 2026
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Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), on Sunday highlighted the need for strong political commitment, sustained financing, and community engagement to contain the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a post on X, the WHO Chief wrote, "Containing #Ebola depends on political commitment, sustained financing, and the trust and engagement of communities. @AfricaCDC and @WHO have launched a Continental Preparedness and Response Plan that is estimated at US$518 million for June-November 2026, with partners including@UNICEF,@Refugees,@WFP,@ifrc and @FINDdx."

The WHO chief also shared that earlier this week he held a constructive meeting with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi to discuss the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak.

"Earlier this week, I had a constructive meeting with #DRC President Felix Tshisekedi on the #Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus. I briefed him on my visit last weekend to Bunia, the hardest-hit province, and on our progress scaling up diagnostics and treatment, including an Ebola treatment center built by @WHO and handed over to health authorities," he wrote on X.

Both leaders agreed that controlling the outbreak depends on community mobilisation. -- ANI

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