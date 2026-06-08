Want to add at least 3,000 more regular trains in next 5 years: Vaishnaw





"The railway budget used to be separate. The general budget used to be a separate budget. In 2016, he merged both budgets. From a 35,000 crore rupees investment, he has brought it to 2,72,000 crore rupees. It's a gap of 50-60 years which has to be filled up in the last 10 years. It's still in the third mode of transport for the middle class and lower middle class. Absolutely. And that is what our focus is," Vaishnaw said. -- ANI

The minister pointed to the 2016 merger of the railway and general budgets as a critical turning point that enabled a significant surge in funding, escalating from Rs.35,000 crore to Rs.2,72,000 crore.He credited the current government under Prime Minister Naredra Modi for prioritising the sector since 2014, noting that the merger of the railway and general budgets in 2016 was a pivotal step that allowed for much larger funding."In the last 60-70 years, the investment in railways was peanuts. It was like 20,000 crore or something. Prime Minister Modi started increasing it in 2014. He merged the budgets," he said.