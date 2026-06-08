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Two siblings die, mother hospitalised after dinner at Noida residence

Mon, 08 June 2026
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An eight-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother allegedly died after falling ill following dinner at their home in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, while their mother is undergoing treatment, the police said on Monday.

However, officials said the postmortem report of the girl does not indicate anything suspicious.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the three family members complained of vomiting after having dinner and were rushed to a nearby hospital, officials said.

An official at Rabupura police station said, "A 35-year-old woman, her eight-year-old daughter and five-year-old son, residents of Rabupura, fell ill after having dinner at home on Sunday evening. They complained of vomiting and were admitted to a nearby hospital by their family members."

During treatment, doctors declared the girl dead, following which her younger brother was also declared dead, police said.

The children's mother is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Greater Noida, they added. -- PTI

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