Two school students test positive for Shigella infection in Kerala

20:27

Two students of Mar Baselios AUP School here tested positive for Shigella infection, Kerala Minister T Siddique said on Monday.



The state agriculture minister and MLA of Kalpetta told reporters that a high-level meeting would be convened on Tuesday to assess the situation and review measures to prevent further spread of the disease.



Considering the possibility of transmission, health authorities have issued precautionary advisories to those who had come into contact with the affected children, he said.



Shigella, or shigellosis, is a bacterial infection that affects the digestive system, particularly the intestines. It is caused by a group of bacteria known as Shigella.



The bacteria can enter the body through contaminated food or water and lead to diarrhoea.



It is a highly contagious disease and can affect both toddlers and adults.



Siddique said the health minister would visit the district on Tuesday to directly assess the situation and review the response measures on the ground. -- PTI