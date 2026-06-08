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Two drown as boat carrying capsizes in river in Maharashtra's Bhandara

Mon, 08 June 2026
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Two persons drowned when a boat carrying a group of partygoers capsized in the Wainganga river in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, the police said on Monday.

The incident occurred near Juna Karchkheda on Sunday evening, they said.

Seven persons had gone to the area for an outing. They subsequently boarded a boat and ventured into the river.

On their return, the boat overturned, throwing all seven into the water. While five of them managed to swim to the riverbank, two individuals drowned, police said.

The bodies of the victims, identified as Krishna Bokde (26) and Pawan Chaubey (34), were recovered on Monday, said an official from the district disaster management office. -- PTI

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