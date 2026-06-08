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TN amends cinema rules, permits 5 shows a day for new Tamil movies

Mon, 08 June 2026
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The Tamil Nadu government has amended theatre regulation rules to permit five shows a day in all cinemas across the State for newly released Tamil films on the first seven days.

The notification stated that the extra show will be permitted for seven days from the date of release of a new Tamil movie. The additional screening facility will also be available on local festival days, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

The amendment came into effect from May 22, 2026.

The Gazette notification was signed by K Manivasan, Additional Chief Secretary to the State Government.

With the amendment, theatres in Tamil Nadu can now schedule up to five shows a day for newly released Tamil films during the first seven days of release, a move expected to benefit exhibitors and the film industry by accommodating higher audience demand during opening weeks.

In May, the actor-turned-politician Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay issued an order to permit all theatres across the state to screen five shows per day for seven days from the date of release of new Tamil films. According to the statement, the representatives of the film industry met the CM to present their request to "permit all theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen five shows per day for all films."

In a post on X, the chief minister's office said, "On 16.05.2026, representatives of the film industry met the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, S. Joseph Vijay, and submitted various requests. One of their key demands was to permit all theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen five shows per day for all films." -- ANI

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