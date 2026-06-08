Shivakumar minister, who quit over portfolio, takes charge of ministry

23:09

Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar/@DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo





However, following intense negotiation with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and the Congress leadership on Saturday, he agreed to stay on in the Cabinet, stating, "My resignation has been rejected. I have shared my views and opinions before the high command. Let them take a call now."



Speaking to reporters on Monday after taking charge as, Reddy responding to a question said, "I will continue in this portfolio. I won't ask anything else."



Asked if he would be given an additional portfolio, he said, "No, I don't want anything else. There are others, 20 ministers are yet to be inducted, let them get an opportunity." -- PTI

Karnataka water resources minister Ramalinga Reddy, who had resigned after being disgruntled over his portfolio and subsequently withdrew it following intense negotiations, on Monday assumed charge of his department and held a review meeting with top officials.He said that he will continue as the minister in the Water Resources department and will not ask for the Greater Bengaluru Development portfolio, and that it is a "closed chapter" now.Reddy had resigned on Friday over being denied the Bengaluru Development portfolio.