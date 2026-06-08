Several Indian workers killed in road accident in Dubai

22:48

Several Indian workers were killed on Monday when a minibus collided with a truck that had stopped in the middle of a road in Dubai, the authorities said.



"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers," the Indian Consulate in Dubai said in a post on X.



The mission said that it is working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support.



Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said that preliminary investigations showed the truck had stopped suddenly in the middle of the Emirates Road due to a technical fault.



"The bus driver, who allegedly failed to pay attention and keep a safe distance, then rammed into the truck from behind," he said in a statement.



"The accident resulted in seven fatalities and nine injuries, including five serious and four moderate injuries. All injured were transported to the hospital for treatment," he added. -- PTI