Sensex tanks 719 points

16:24

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped on Monday, tracking a sharp decline in global equities and a fresh spike in crude oil prices, amid flaring tensions in West Asia.



Extending losses for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 719.08 points, or 0.97 per cent, to settle at 73,524.26. During the day, it dived 924.4 points, or 1.24 per cent, to 73,318.94.



The 50-share NSE Nifty settled 243.70 points, or 1.04 per cent, lower at 23,123. In intra-day trade, the benchmark lost 296.55 points, or 1.26 per cent, to 23,070.15.



Among the Sensex constituents, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, InterGlobe Aviation, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services were among the biggest laggards.



Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics and Bharti Airtel were among the winners.



Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 4.10 per cent to USD 96.91 per barrel. -- PTI