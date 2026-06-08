HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex tanks 719 points

Mon, 08 June 2026
Share:
16:24
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped on Monday, tracking a sharp decline in global equities and a fresh spike in crude oil prices, amid flaring tensions in West Asia.

Extending losses for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 719.08 points, or 0.97 per cent, to settle at 73,524.26. During the day, it dived 924.4 points, or 1.24 per cent, to 73,318.94.

The 50-share NSE Nifty settled 243.70 points, or 1.04 per cent, lower at 23,123. In intra-day trade, the benchmark lost 296.55 points, or 1.26 per cent, to 23,070.15.

Among the Sensex constituents, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, InterGlobe Aviation, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services were among the biggest laggards.

Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics and Bharti Airtel were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 4.10 per cent to USD 96.91 per barrel. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 20 TMC MPs send letter to Speaker to ally with NDA
LIVE! 20 TMC MPs send letter to Speaker to ally with NDA

TMC crisis deepens as Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigns as RS MP
TMC crisis deepens as Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigns as RS MP

Rajya Sabha MP Sukhen Shekhar Ray has resigned from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and his parliamentary seat, adding to the party's ongoing internal crisis and political turmoil.

India widens nuke arsenal lead over Pak: SIPRI report
India widens nuke arsenal lead over Pak: SIPRI report

A new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) indicates that India has expanded its nuclear arsenal and is developing long-range weapons capable of reaching targets across China, while also maintaining...

India issues fresh travel warning as Iran, Israel trade strikes
India issues fresh travel warning as Iran, Israel trade strikes

The advisory follows recent developments, including Israeli airstrikes targeting central and western Iran.

Suthar makes dream debut as India outplay sorry Afghanistan
Suthar makes dream debut as India outplay sorry Afghanistan

Manav Suthar took 7 wickets as India recorded their biggest Test victory with an innings and 300 runs against Afghanistan in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Monday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO