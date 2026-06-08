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Powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 strikes Philippines

Mon, 08 June 2026
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A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck the Philippines on Monday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, it said that the earthquake occurred at 5:07 am Indian Standard Time, at a depth of 93 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 7.7, On: 08/06/2026 05:07:45 IST, Lat: 5.635 N, Long: 125.147 E, Depth: 93 Km, Location: Philippines," the NCS said.

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck the Philippines on Monday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, it said that the earthquake occurred at 5:07 am Indian Standard Time, at a depth of 93 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 7.7, On: 08/06/2026 05:07:45 IST, Lat: 5.635 N, Long: 125.147 E, Depth: 93 Km, Location: Philippines," the NCS said. -- ANI

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