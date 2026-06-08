Philippines quake kills 19, sets off tsunami

14:28

A powerful offshore magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday, killing at least 19 people, injuring more than 200 others--most of them in buildings damaged by the tremor--and triggering a 1-metre (3-foot) tsunami that hit nearby coastlines.



Several buildings collapsed and key infrastructure was damaged in the city of General Santos, while tsunami-related destruction was reported in at least one coastal village. Smaller tsunami waves were also recorded in Indonesia, Palau, and as far away as southern Japan.



"It's a major earthquake," said Teresito Bacolcol, director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, urging residents to seek official advice before returning to damaged homes and buildings that could collapse due to aftershocks.



General Santos, home to more than 700,000 people, is a major regional hub for the tuna export industry and other commercial activities.



According to Bacolcol, the strongest earthquake to hit the Philippines this year was centred beneath the sea off Mindanao island at a depth of 33 kilometres, approximately 32 kilometres southwest of Maasim town in Sarangani province. ---Agencies