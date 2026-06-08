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Omar asks INDIA bloc to join NC's J-K statehood restoration protest in Delhi

Mon, 08 June 2026
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on Monday/Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on Monday/Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday sought the support of opposition parties for the National Conference's proposed protest in Delhi demanding restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.

The National Conference (NC) said that Abdullah invited INDIA bloc constituents to join the agitation during a meeting of the opposition alliance here.

Abdullah raised the issue at the INDIA bloc meeting and informed leaders about the party's planned protest in the national capital, the NC said.

"In the INDIA bloc meeting held today, CM Omar Abdullah asked all the participants to join JKNC when we come to Delhi to protest for the restoration of statehood. He also informed them that we would be writing to each of them individually as well," the party said in a post on X.

The NC had last week announced that its legislature party would stage a protest in New Delhi on the first day of the forthcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, pressing for the immediate restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees for Jammu and Kashmir.

The issue pertains to Jammu and Kashmir's reorganisation in August 2019, when the erstwhile state was bifurcated and downgraded into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. -- PTI

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