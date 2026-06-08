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NIA moves court for voice samples of US citizen, 6 Ukrainians in Myanmar case

Mon, 08 June 2026
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has moved a Special NIA Court at Patiala House seeking permission to obtain specimen voice samples of all arrested accused persons in the alleged Myanmar training module case, as part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged transnational conspiracy involving foreign nationals accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The application, filed before Additional Sessions Judge and Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma, seeks permission under Section 349 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to collect voice samples through experts of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for forensic examination in connection with the case.

According to the NIA, the case was registered on March 13, 2026, under Section 18 of the UAPA pursuant to directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The agency has alleged that a group of foreign nationals entered India on tourist visas, travelled to Mizoram and subsequently crossed into Myanmar without requisite permits, where they allegedly imparted training in drone warfare, drone operations, assembly and jamming technology to Myanmar-based Ethnic Armed Groups (EAGs).

The court issued notice on the application. Lawyers appearing for the accused persons, including Advocate Rohit Dandriyal, accepted notice and informed the court that replies would be filed on the next date of hearing. The matter has been listed for July 2, 2026. -- ANI

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