HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NCP postpones foundation day events to June 11 due to NDA meeting

Mon, 08 June 2026
Share:
22:27
image
The Nationalist Congress Party's 27th foundation day celebrations in Mumbai have been rescheduled to June 11 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting of the BJP-led NDA in New Delhi a day earlier, Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare said on Monday.

The celebrations were earlier slated for June 10, the NCP's foundation day.

Talking to reporters here, Tatkare said the main anniversary function would now be held at 2 pm on June 11 at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai with only the date being changed.

"Prime Minister Modi has called an NDA meeting in Delhi on June 10. Since it is important for leaders of constituent parties, including chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and senior members, to attend, we have decided to hold the NCP's 27th foundation day on June 11," the Lok Sabha MP said.

The NCP is a key constituent of the BJP-led ruling alliance in Maharashtra (Mahayuti) and at the Centre (NDA).

Tatkare informed that Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who is also the NCP president, and he would attend the NDA meeting. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Several Indian workers killed in road accident in Dubai
LIVE! Several Indian workers killed in road accident in Dubai

India's current account surplus hits $7.1 bn in Q4 FY26
India's current account surplus hits $7.1 bn in Q4 FY26

India achieved a current account surplus of USD 7.1 billion, or 0.7 per cent of GDP, in the January-March quarter of 2025-26, primarily boosted by robust services exports and increased remittances from overseas Indians, according to...

8 workers killed in molten iron spill at Vizag plant
8 workers killed in molten iron spill at Vizag plant

An industrial accident at the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) in Visakhapatnam resulted in the deaths of at least six workers after molten iron spilt on them. Authorities are investigating the incident, and rescue...

Mamata-led TMC moves HC against assembly LoP recognition
Mamata-led TMC moves HC against assembly LoP recognition

The Trinamool Congress has moved the Calcutta High Court to challenge the West Bengal Assembly Speaker's decision to recognise Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition, citing that 58 of its 80 MLAs supported him over the party's...

ED probes 5,300 Indian SIMs used in Cambodia-based fraud
ED probes 5,300 Indian SIMs used in Cambodia-based fraud

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a large-scale cyber fraud operation involving 5,300 Indian SIM cards used from Cambodia by a Malaysian national-led gang, duping people of hundreds of crores. The probe follows raids in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO