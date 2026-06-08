NCP postpones foundation day events to June 11 due to NDA meeting

22:27

The Nationalist Congress Party's 27th foundation day celebrations in Mumbai have been rescheduled to June 11 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting of the BJP-led NDA in New Delhi a day earlier, Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare said on Monday.



The celebrations were earlier slated for June 10, the NCP's foundation day.



Talking to reporters here, Tatkare said the main anniversary function would now be held at 2 pm on June 11 at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai with only the date being changed.



"Prime Minister Modi has called an NDA meeting in Delhi on June 10. Since it is important for leaders of constituent parties, including chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and senior members, to attend, we have decided to hold the NCP's 27th foundation day on June 11," the Lok Sabha MP said.



The NCP is a key constituent of the BJP-led ruling alliance in Maharashtra (Mahayuti) and at the Centre (NDA).



Tatkare informed that Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who is also the NCP president, and he would attend the NDA meeting. -- PTI