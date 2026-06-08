HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Molten steel spills in Vizag plant, 5 workers killed

Mon, 08 June 2026
Share:
18:51
File image
File image
At least five workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) were killed in Visakhapatnam on Monday after molten iron spilt on them, officials said.

Five bodies have been recovered so far, officials said, indicating that the toll could rise.

"We are undertaking rescue operations. So far, five bodies have been recovered," the official told PTI.

However, an official press release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's office said multiple workers were killed in the industrial accident without giving the number of casualties. Naidu expressed deep anguish over the deaths.

He directed that all departments should work in coordination to extend help.

According to the police, molten iron spilt while being moved in a bucket by a crane.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fire reported on oil tanker with 24 Indian seafarers; all safe
LIVE! Fire reported on oil tanker with 24 Indian seafarers; all safe

Fresh jolt to Mamata as 20 TMC MPs ready to back NDA
Fresh jolt to Mamata as 20 TMC MPs ready to back NDA

Amidst the INDIA bloc conclave in Delhi, a significant number of Trinamool Congress MPs convened a closed-door meeting, signalling a deepening internal rebellion and discontent within the party's parliamentary ranks following recent...

India widens nuke arsenal lead over Pak: SIPRI report
India widens nuke arsenal lead over Pak: SIPRI report

A new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) indicates that India has expanded its nuclear arsenal and is developing long-range weapons capable of reaching targets across China, while also maintaining...

Delhi hotel fire: Key accused Jay Mishra surrenders
Delhi hotel fire: Key accused Jay Mishra surrenders

Jay Mishra, a key accused and associate of the owner in the south Delhi hotel fire that killed 22 people, has surrendered to a court. Mishra is implicated in the hotel's operations and lack of security, with the police probe widening to...

Suthar makes dream debut as India outplay sorry Afghanistan
Suthar makes dream debut as India outplay sorry Afghanistan

Manav Suthar took 7 wickets as India recorded their biggest Test victory with an innings and 300 runs against Afghanistan in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Monday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO