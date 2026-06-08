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'Mandate was not for NDA': Mahua Moitra slams rebel TMC MPs

Mon, 08 June 2026
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23:44
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra/SansadTV/ANI Photo
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra/SansadTV/ANI Photo
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Monday launched a sharp attack on a dissident faction within her party, reacting to reports that a group of TMC MPs may extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Reacting to claims that a group of TMC MPs may back the NDA, Moitra asserted that their electoral victories were secured on the strength of the Trinamool Congress mandate.

"MPs won in 2024 on TMC ticket. Mandate was NOT for NDA," Moitra said in a post on X.

Questioning the legitimacy of any attempt to switch sides while retaining their seats, she challenged the rebel MPs to resign and contest fresh elections.

"All the greedy self-serving traitors with yellow-stained pants can please join BJP now--resign your seats & contest on BJP ticket," she remarked.

Moitra further threw down the gauntlet to the dissidents, saying, "Let's see what big heroes you are."

Escalating her attack, Moitra singled out TMC MP Yusuf Pathan, questioning his alleged outreach with the BJP leadership, urging him to "have some spine." -- ANI

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