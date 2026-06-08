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Man hacks 3 minor daughters to death in Jharkhand's Giridih

Mon, 08 June 2026
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A 40-year-old man allegedly hacked his three minor daughters to death in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place in Turukdiha village under the Muffasil police station limits around 8:30 am.

Two of his daughters were aged 6 years, while another was 17 years old, the officer said.

"The accused has been arrested for allegedy hacking his three minor daughters to death with a sharp weapon," Sadar SDPO Jitvahav Oraon told PTI.

The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding, investigation is underway.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at a government hospital. PTI

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