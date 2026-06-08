HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mamata in HC against Assembly Speaker's LoP decision

Mon, 08 June 2026
Share:
17:23
image
The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the West Bengal Assembly Speaker's decision to recognise Ritabrata Banerjee, leader of a breakaway faction of the party, as the leader of the opposition.

Seeking an urgent hearing, the TMC's lawyer stated before the court that the first session of the 18th West Bengal Assembly is scheduled to begin on June 18.

Justice Krishna Rao, before whom the matter was mentioned on grounds of urgency, directed that the petition be taken up for hearing at the top of the list on June 11.

He directed the petitioner's lawyer to serve notice to the parties in the matter in the meantime.

The petitioner's lawyer told the court that the Speaker of the House is the main respondent in the petition.

In a major setback for the TMC, 58 of its 80 MLAs had backed Ritabrata Banerjee for the post of leader of the opposition, rejecting the party's official nominee Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mamata in HC against Assembly Speaker's LoP decision
LIVE! Mamata in HC against Assembly Speaker's LoP decision

Fresh jolt to Mamata as 20 TMC MPs ready to back NDA
Fresh jolt to Mamata as 20 TMC MPs ready to back NDA

Amidst the INDIA bloc conclave in Delhi, a significant number of Trinamool Congress MPs convened a closed-door meeting, signalling a deepening internal rebellion and discontent within the party's parliamentary ranks following recent...

India widens nuke arsenal lead over Pak: SIPRI report
India widens nuke arsenal lead over Pak: SIPRI report

A new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) indicates that India has expanded its nuclear arsenal and is developing long-range weapons capable of reaching targets across China, while also maintaining...

India issues fresh travel warning as Iran, Israel trade strikes
India issues fresh travel warning as Iran, Israel trade strikes

The advisory follows recent developments, including Israeli airstrikes targeting central and western Iran.

Suthar makes dream debut as India outplay sorry Afghanistan
Suthar makes dream debut as India outplay sorry Afghanistan

Manav Suthar took 7 wickets as India recorded their biggest Test victory with an innings and 300 runs against Afghanistan in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Monday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO